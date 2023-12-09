GREEN VALLEY Ill. (WMBD) — Forty acres of Christmas trees span Talbott’s Tree Farm in Green Valley.

It offers pre-cut trees, or you can pick your perfect tree and chop it down yourself. This year marks the farm’s 76th anniversary.

Susan Frank and her husband own the tree farm and said the most rewarding part about owning a Christmas tree farm is seeing families make holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

“You just see the same families, you see the generations come,” said Frank. “We had a grandfather come with his kids and his grandkids, and it’s just a wonderful memory. It’s something they remember year after year.”

They also make authentic Christmas wreaths to complement your tree. The farm is open seven days a week.