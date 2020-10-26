Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy relocates, quadrupling in size.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — With the snip of a ribbon comes new opportunity for Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy in Normal.

Moving to a new location on the grounds of Carle BroMenn Medical Center, they upgrade from 1,000 square feet to almost 5,000.

C-E-O Brian Wipperman says the space will create new opportunity.

“We’ll be able to see more children, more children at the same time, because of this space. 1,000 square feet you’re really limited in how many kiddos you can have at one time, but just in this room alone think about how many kids could be provided therapy at one time in separate spaces,” said Wipperman.

The new facility includes a sensory gym, where clients will be able to recieve the therapy they need.

“It was funded by our employees and our physicians, so we’re thrilled that we can actually say that, and say that it was the impact that our employees and our physicians did that created this amazing gym,” said Shelleigh Birlingmair, VP of development for Carle center of philanthropy.

And with the move to a new location comes a name change as well, honoring former Marcfirst C-O-O Gregg Chadwick, the facility will now officially be renamed the Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center.

