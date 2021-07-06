McLean County Board approve local disaster declaration, extended from last week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At a special meeting of the McLean County Board Tuesday night, the board approved a resolution, extending last week’s local disaster declaration.

Board members said they need more time to gather information about the amount of damage caused by recent storms; crews from McLean County, Bloomington, and Normal have been going door to door to assess damage local homeowners are dealing with.

Mclean County needs to meet a $20 million threshold in order to receive any federal funding.

“Right now we’re concerned that we may not meet that, although it sounds like maybe some crop loss will add to that, but if that doesn’t happen then all we will probably be able to get here locally is some federal and state loans through USDA or whichever agency,” said Board Member Jim Soeldner.

Soeldner said they are still looking for volunteers to help with door-to-door assessment, those interested can contact the county board.