McLean County Board approve wind farm project, fill vacant District 4 seat

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Thursday’s McLean County Board meeting, the board approved a special use request to Sapphire Sky Wind Energy LLC. for a wind energy conversion system.

The wind farm system will consist of up to 64 wind turbine generators being constructed in the townships of Bellflower and West.

The 30-year project is expected to bring in $71.5 million in tax revenue.

Jim Soeldner, who represents District 2 where the turbines will be constructed, said there were initial concerns from residents regarding the turbines.

“Concerns have always been the issues of safety I think, the issues of flicker, the issues of noise,” said Soeldner.

However, he added, he has heard less opposition as of late.

“I think that part of that goes away when you’re made an offer of some revenue, it’s like anything else, I’m willing to put up with something if I know it’s gonna benefit me or my town,” Soeldner said.

At the meeting, the board also swore in Jim Rogal to the vacant District 4 seat.

Rogal will serve in place of Logan Smith, who a month ago resigned from the board. Rogal said he is excited to serve on the board and feels he has a lot of experience to offer.

“When Logan approached me when he was gonna leave, I definitely was interested, and I helped him when he ran, and I kind of grew up in that county board district, so I think I know the people that live there fairly well,” Rogal said.