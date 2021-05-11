McLean County Board vote in favor of keeping current district structure

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County will keep its 10 district structure for at least the next 10 years.

Tuesday night, the county board voting 17 to three in favor of retaining its current structure with two representatives from each of the 10 districts.

A recent proposal looked to change to a 5 district structure, with 4 representatives from each district, in an effort to bring more representation from rural McLean County.

Some members of the public felt this was an effort by republican board members to control more of the board.

The next step will be re-mapping McLean County based on new census data, District 8 Board Member Lea Cline hopes this will be a transparent process.

“I really encourage the other members of the board and the chairman to use a bipartisan commission as we go into the mapping process, cause that’s really where the sausage is made in the end, and we need to make sure that everyone on the board is choosing those members,” said Cline.

She says re-mapping will hopefully be completed by the end of June.