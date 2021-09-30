McLean County Chamber of Commerce recognize community leaders at annual Leaders of Distinction Awards

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday night, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Leaders of Distinction awards ceremony at Epiphany Farms Estate in Downs.

“We have two different functions we’re recognizing tonight, the first is our Twenty Under 40, so 20 individuals under the age of 40 who have really stepped up into leadership roles throughout our community,” said Chamber President & CEO Charlie Moore.

“But we also recognize our Athena Leadership nominees tonight, there are four finalists that we were recognizing that have done amazing things for Bloomington-Normal, through philanthropy, through volunteerism, through leadership, and really empowering women to be leaders within our community as well,” said Moore.

He said it’s important to recognize those who help the community grow and prosper.

“A lot of times people do work because they’re passionate for the work that they do and don’t realize that people are watching,” said Moore.

The four nominees for the Athena Leadership award were nominated by their peers, and judged by a panel of commerce members.

Aggie Hedin, Client Care Manager for Synergy Homecare of Central Illinois said she’s honored to be nominated.

“It’s just so humbling that I am, especially among a group of three other women that are amazing leaders in our community, and just do such great things,” said Hedin.

The other three nominees were Aimee Beam, Vice President of Development at The Baby Fold in Normal, Kathy Yoder, McLean County Coroner, and the winner of the Athena Leadership Award, Colleen Kannaday, the President of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital.