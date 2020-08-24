McLean County COVID-19 positivity rate close to warning level status

McLean County — The number of daily positive cases of COVID-19 in McLean County continues the recent upward trend and health officials say a warning level is near.

Numbers released Monday morning show 99 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Sunday. McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight says 90 of those cases are in the age range of 18-29. The large increase is due in part to more tests among that age group with schools back in session.

McKnight, in a news release, says they continue to see clusters of cases from gatherings, household contacts, and off-campus activities. Anyone who has been to a party or large gathering is urged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after the event.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 7.3% through Sunday. The warning level is 8%. 403 people are isolating at home with four currently in the hospital with COVID-19.