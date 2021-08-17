McLean County health leaders seeking community input for Health Needs Survey

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Four McLean County health care systems are looking for community input that will help leaders bring into focus different community-based health programs and services most needed by McLean County residents.

The community survey is for McLean County residents aged 18 and older and is part of a collective of health leaders: OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, McLean County Health Department, and Chestnut Health Systems.

Cathy Coverston-Anderson, Assistant Administrator with the McLean County Health Department, said the survey helps them identify what health concerns residents have, and what health needs they see within the community.

“I think it’s really important for community input. The state actually wants to see that when we do our community health needs assessment, and this is one great tool to use to get that input from the community on what they see as the primary health problems in their area,” said Coverston-Anderson.

The surveys will be available through September 17 and can be found on the McLean County Health Department website.

Paper copies of the survey can be found at: