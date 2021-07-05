McLean County Museum of History offers free admission in observance of Independence Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — With many observing Independence Day on Monday, The McLean County Museum of History is offering free admission for the holiday.

Joseph McDonnell with the Museum said they made the decision for the museum to be open, as a place people in the Twin-Cities could spend their day.

“The world just kind of reopening, and it being tourist season, and all these things, people are all traveling and they don’t have a lot of places to go, so maybe we should be open on Monday,” said McDonnell.

For the holiday, on display in the museum’s rotunda is a replica flag for the 33rd Illinois Infantry Regiment,

founded by Charles Hovey, then Illinois State Normal University President, and made up of mostly students, faculty, and administrators of the university.

McDonnell said the flag is an example the rich local history McLean County has to offer.

“A symbol of sacrifice, the contribution, and the impact that regular local citizens made to the world around them in the midst of war,” said McDonnell.

He said to his delight, many people took advantage of free admission, which made the decision to open even better.

“It’s what we do at the museum, we we are here to represent, and to serve the residents of McLean County, and to share the great wonderful history of McLean County with the rest of the world,” said McDonnell.

He encourages the community to check out the museum, if they have not already.