McLean County reporting 321 new cases, 1 new death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 321 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 7,673.

The McLean County Health Department has been notified of the 49th COVID-related death, a female in her 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility.

At this time 1,417 individuals are isolating at home and 6,190 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 130,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.3%.

Seventeen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID.

Hospitals are reporting 84% of ICU beds in use and 86% of total beds in use.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and McLean County Health Department are recommending that the public stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries.

If you choose to attend a Thanksgiving gathering, the following are steps that everyone can to make the event safer.

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

Wear a mask, and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.

If having guests to your home, other steps you can take include:

Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

Limit the number of guests.

Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows.

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

Have guests bring their own food and drink.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you choose to travel, the following are steps you should take:

Check travel restrictions before you go.

Get your flu shot before you travel.

Always wear a mask in public settings and on public transportation.

Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not in your household.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.

Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Testing can be helpful, but not a foolproof way to ensure you are safe to gather with those outside your household safely. That test taken is just a snapshot in time on the day it was collected.