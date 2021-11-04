McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp announces run for 11th judicial circuit court judge

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday, McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp formally announced a run for 11th judicial circuit court judge next June.

The 11th circuit includes McLean, Woodford, and Livingston counties.

Knapp made the announcement at an event at Bloomington’s Union Park, where he shared with attendees that if elected judge, citizens of the 11th judicial circuit can expect him to take the facts presented, apply them to the law, and fashion a resolution.

Knapp said he has the experience needed for the job, an opportunity he doesn’t want to pass up.

“I think the States Attorney’s office is in a great spot, I think we have as deep of a bench as we’ve ever had, won 10 murder trials in a row as evidence of that, and these openings don’t come up all the time,” said Knapp.

At this time, he will run against fellow Republican and Associate Judge Amy McFarland, who also announced a run for 11th judicial circuit court judge.