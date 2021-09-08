McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education approve raise for superintendent; looks to the community to help fill open positions

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Wednesday night’s McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education meeting, the board approved a new contract with Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle.

The new contract gives Dr. Weikle a 4% pay increase, or $7,400, increasing her salary from $185,000 to $192,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.

At the board meeting, Dr. Weikle also mentioned that the district is still looking to fill many open positions, including teaching assistant positions, substitute teaching positions, as well as food service, custodial, and special education positions.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has an interest, or wants to know more about any of the open positions, or subbing in Unit 5, to check out our website, or call the unit office and ask to speak to someone in HR,” said Dr. Weikle.

Dr. Weikle also mentioned that First Student, the bussing company used by unit 5, is looking for drivers as well.