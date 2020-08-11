McLean County update reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 656, and 15 deaths.

There are currently 90 individuals self-isolating in McLean County and there are currently no active cases who are hospitalized.

551 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

Over 31,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected