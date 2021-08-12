Medici Craft Beer and Jazz Festival benefiting Children’s Discovery Museum will be held Saturday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This Saturday, Twin-Cities neighbors can enjoy craft beer in Uptown Normal while donating to a good cause.

The Medici Craft Beer and Jazz Festival will be from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will feature 40 different craft beers outside on the street, and 32 craft beers on draft inside of Medici Restaurant.

There will also be live jazz performances, and an entry fee will of $5 which includes a souvenir glass to take home.

Alex Ebbert with Medici said the community partnership is important.

“We have a really good relationship with the town and with the CDM (Children’s Discovery Museum,) so we’re always trying to help each other out, and it’s just good to work along with your community as well,” said Ebbert.

Because of the festival, North Street from Broadway Street to Uptown Circle will be closed starting at noon Saturday and will reopen at 11 p.m.