PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The new Peoria Heights Fire Chief got to meet and greet residents during an event on Thursday at Village Hall.

Chief Dan Decker will oversee the Peoria Heights Fire Department transitioning from an all-volunteer staff to a hybrid model with volunteers and paid staff. This comes after the Village Board stepped back from a controversial contract with the Peoria Fire Department.

Decker said he’s looking forward to taking the department to the next level.

“Trying to figure out what needs to be done and going in that direction. It’s really exciting… My goal is to take what we have and make it as good as we can make it. What I liked hearing from the residents is their love for the volunteer department and wanting us to preserve that… It will really depend on finances and what direction the community wants us to go,” he said.

While he has not learned the budget amount yet, Decker said he will work closely with the Village Board to make sure the fire department gets what it needs.

“I work at the will of the council, so as long as they are happy with me, I’ll be here and I will make work the money that we are able to spend. It’s a whole lot easier the more we’re allowed to spend, but we’ll live within the means we’re able to receive and do what we can,” he said.

The Village Board unanimously confirmed Decker to the position on November 7. Decker, a first responder for more than 30 years, previously served as East Peoria’s Assistant Fire Chief. His father was also a firefighter.