BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Chi Beta Beta Chapter are hosting their Second Annual Holiday Turkey Giveaway on Wednesday. The chapter has partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to hand out 200 turkeys, doubling last year’s total.

Sylvester Davis, Chapter Secretary, said the chapter wants to be a staple in the community for service.

“We do other events but these are the things that we do that we don’t ask for anything in return other than just make sure you have what you need for your family for the holidays,” he said.

Davis grew up on the west side of Chicago as the youngest of 10 children. He said the giveaway is a way for him to pay forward the same help he received when he was younger.

“It’s very impactful, meaningful to me to be able to give back cause I was on the other side of the table where we stood in line to get those things. To help us achieve what we wanted to achieve,” he said. “I think it’s my opportunity to do something that somebody did for me when I didn’t understand what they were doing. I just knew that they were there.”

The organization will also giveaway 100 turkeys in Champaign on Thursday beginning at 5 pm at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church located at 1310 North Sixth Street. Afterwards, another 100 turkeys will be passed out at Laura Lee Fellowship House in Danville.

Wednesday’s giveaway is at 5 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, located at 509 West Jackson Street.