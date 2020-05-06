Meteorologist Chris Yates explains why he’s been working from home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wondering where Meteorologist Chris Yates been? Check out his Facebook Live where he talks about his wife contracting COVID-19, causing him and his family to quarantine.
