Meteorologist Chris Yates explains why he’s been working from home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wondering where Meteorologist Chris Yates been? Check out his Facebook Live where he talks about his wife contracting COVID-19, causing him and his family to quarantine.

