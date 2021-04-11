Midwest Comic Book Conventions hosts event at Holiday Inn & Suites in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois comic book fans added to their collection Sunday, at the Midwest Comic Book Conventions event at the East Peoria Holiday Inn & Suites.

Organizer Alan Morton said it’s an opportunity for collectors to see a selection local comic book stores might not have.

He said it also gives vendors a chance to share their products with interested buyers.

Morton said both returning and new customers enjoy the convention.

“There’s dealers from all over the area who bring in all sorts of comics, and we even have an artist here today who’s a local guy, and comic fanboys and fan girls can come and buy cool stuff,” said Morton.

The next convention is Sunday, July 11, at the Holiday Inn in East Peoria. Admission is free to the public.