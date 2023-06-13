BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo will be hosting a series of event for the grand opening of the South America habitats and building.

Thursday June 22, 2023, at 4:00 pm: VIP and Dignitary Ribbon-cutting Ceremony.

Friday June 23, 2023, at 9 am: Media early access.

Friday June 23, 2023, at 9:30 am: South America habitats are officially open to all visitors.

Saturday June 24, 2023, at 8:30 am: Zoo Member early access.

According to The Miller Park Zoo press release, the zoo will welcome “Puddles” the Chilean pudu, “Chili” the giant anteater, and two tortoises “Gala and “Pagos”.

The Zoo family looks forward to opening this new phase for all to enjoy. For media-

related questions, please contact Katherine Murphy at kmurphy@CityBlm.org; all other

inquiries can be directed to sgoaley@cityblm.org or by calling the main Zoo line at (309) 434-2250.