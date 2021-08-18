Minority Business Development Center hosts forum in Twin-Cities, helps business owners navigate the Back 2 Business grant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday evening, the Minority Business Development Center hosted an open forum, helping minority business owners in the Twin-Cities navigate the application for Illinois “Back 2 Business” grant.

The grant offers $250 million to be distributed to businesses that experienced loss during the pandemic. It also prioritizes industries most impacted by COVID-19, businesses that did not receive any relief yet, and businesses that are in disproportionately impacted areas.

The application for the grant opened Wednesday. Denise Moore, CEO of the Minority Business Development Center, and a member of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce gave a presentation to business owners on what they can expect from the application.

“If you’ve never done it, especially online, to a government agency, you really don’t know what to expect. So we’re here to help people to understand that it is very simple, the expectations are very easy to reach, and that we can help them to get it done sooner rather than later,” said Moore.

She said anyone who is interested in more information or needs assistance can contact the Minority Business Development Center.