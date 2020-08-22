IDENTIFIED: Missing Pekin man found dead at the Pekin Lake Conservation Area

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The body of missing 42-year-old Phillip Winger of Pekin was found Friday night at the Pekin Lake Conservation area.

The cause of death is under investigation. It is confirmed Winger is the man that reported missing Friday. His family has been notified. He had been missing since around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

He was last seen walking outside his home. Police said he did not say where he was going and family members said they do not know where he was going.

The report said Winger had some medical issues.

This story will be updated.

