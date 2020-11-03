Mobile Food Pantry rolled into East Peoria to help local families

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local mobile food pantry rolled into East Peoria Tuesday morning.

The Food Pantry Network Heart of Illinois partnered with local agencies to distribute a truck load of goods.

Crews set up shop at Central Junior High School with the goal of giving out 150 boxes.

Operations manager of Midwest Food Bank, Rolland Reed, said there’s a need especially during a pandemic.

“I think there’s a lot of need out there right now, and with things going on and COVID being what it is, its created more of a need in the food pantries, and that’s really what we are all about is food pantries. So, a lot of people are coming in, thankful to get some food and feed their family,” he said.

Reed said some people that don’t usually need help might be seeking it during these times.

“I think the reason is, there’s just a lot of people out there hurting. So, when Tazewell County or Peoria County Health Department asked, we wanted to step up and help them best we can,” said Reed.

Each family was allowed one box of food each, no questions asked.