PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A mobile home in Peoria is a total loss after a fire was deemed arson.

At 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Firefighters and paramedics responded to a call for a mobile home on fire near West Bonny Doon Lane and North Hale Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found flames covering most of the mobile home.

Neighbors at the scene said the home was vacant. Crews did not find anyone inside.

The fire was started on a deck attached to the exterior that spread to the inside. Fire damage was found throughout the home. The house is reported to be a total loss.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

No one was injured.