More than 230 people recover from COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports McLean County has 272 COVID-19 cases.

According to the department, the county has 20 active cases with one hospitalization. Nineteen people are at home isolating. Of the total number of cases, 239 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The cumulative positivity rate as of Saturday remains at 1.9% and the rolling seven-day positivity rate is 1%

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected