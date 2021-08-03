Morton District 709 School Board vote to move forward with a return to school plan, making mask-wearing optional for students

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders with Morton District 709 decided Tuesday night whether students will have to wear masks this upcoming year.

The board voted to approve a return to school plan that includes making masks optional for students, allowing parents to choose whether to send their students with a mask.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hill said the plan is flexible and allows them to apply mitigations where and when they are needed.

He also said part of the reason for the choice is the lack of consistency when it comes to masking kids.

The board stresses parents should monitor their children and not send sick students to school.

“We feel like it should be an option for parents. Recommended strongly by the CDC, but an option for parents to choose,” said Dr. Hill.

Like many other school districts, Dr. Hill said this plan could change based on new guidance from health leaders.

Other board members stressed that there should be no tolerance of bullying of a student based on whether they are wearing a mask or not.

