Morton students quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – According to a notice Sunday from District 709 Superintendent Jeffrey Hill, all fifth and sixth graders at Lettie Brown Elementary School will go into immediate quarantine. This comes after two sixth grade students and two sixth grade staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Hill says the sixth grade stay-at-home order is mandatory and consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidelines. However, he says the decision about fifth grade is voluntary for safety precautions. The two fifth grade teachers at Brown may have been exposed due to close contact with a positive case.

Sixth graders will be in remote learning for two weeks and will return on Monday, Nov. 9. District officials will decide on the length of quarantine for fifth grade after the teachers involved get their COVID test results.

Additionally, 12 fourth graders at Brown will be quarantined following a student testing positive in that class.

Students and staff at Morton Academy, which enrolls 16 boys who reside at Guardian Angel home through a contract with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, also will be quarantined for two weeks after a staff positive there.

The district has declined to comment any further.