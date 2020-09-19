Morton Unit School District overall sees drop in COVID-19 spread

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton Unit School District 709 superintendent Jeffrey Hill released a weekly report Saturday showing Morton High School reported no student tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this year.

In the weekly report, Hill stated that only one student in the district was absent due to a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday. Student quarantines district-wide dropped from 75 students to 30. Hill said this is the lowest quarantine number since the first day of school.

Staff, however, is continuing to see COVID-19 cases. Hill state three staff members were out with positive tests and seven are quarantining.

The overall positivity rate is .03% and the quarantine rate is at 1.05%.

