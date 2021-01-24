Mother charged in stabbing death of her child, according to police

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A seven-year-old girl is dead Sunday after being stabbed to death, according to the Galesburg Police Department.

The Galesburg Police say they were called to the 1500 block of McKnight Streets for reports of an “unknown problem with a child.” According to police, they found the child dead with knife wounds.

The girl’s mother, Hazel L Ivy, 29, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The incident is being investigated by the Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sherriff’s Office, Knox County State’s Attorney Office, and the Illinois State Police.