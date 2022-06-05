EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck crash in East Peoria Saturday night.

In a press release, Charles Hanley, Tazewell County Coroner, explained authorities responded to the 4200 Block of North Main Street (Illinois Route 116) in East Peoria, at 11:49 p.m., regarding an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Hanley said the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at 1:00a.m. on Sunday.

He said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and further information and release of the name of the deceased will be released on Monday afternoon.

This case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.