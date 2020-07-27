MVC announces delayed start for fall sports season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Presidents Council said they will delay the start of competition for fall sports until Friday, Sept. 18.

The list of fall competitive schedules that will be delayed until Sept. 18 include:

  • Cross Country (Men’s and Women’s)
  • Golf (Men’s and Women’s)
  • Women’s Tennis
  • Baseball (non-championship)
  • Softball (non-championship)

Officials say the league will hold conference-only competition in:

  • Men’s Soccer
  • Women’s Soccer
  • Volleyball

The decision does not include football-playing institutions that compete in leagues with separate governing bodies. This includes members of the Pioneer Football League and the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Non-MVC sponsored sports in which conference institutions meet are also not included.

Officials said winter and spring sports schedules are not impacted at this time, as well as MVC championship models for fall sports.

They say MVC institutions may continue with athletics activities at their discretion so long as the activities fall under approved safety protocols established in the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines while following state, local, and institutional policies.

