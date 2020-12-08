National civil rights attorney to announce state and federal suits in the death of Rica Rountree

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Steven Levin, Andrew Thut, Julie Murphy and the family of Rica Rountree will hold a virtual news conference on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m ET/3 p.m. CT to announce related lawsuits.

The suits are being filed against the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, and the individuals responsible for the tragic killing of Rica Rountree: Richard Rountree and Cynthia Clay (Rica’s father and his girlfriend), Johanna O’Brien, Stefanie Moreau, Patricia Shannon, Mark Delashmit, Mark Orhwall, and Daniel Norris.

Rountree died on Jan. 26, 2019, one day after being brought to a hospital. An autopsy found approximately 30 scars on her back and torso, scars and abrasions to her face and neck, scarring on her upper left thigh consistent with cigarette burns, and other bruising all over her body.

The cause of death was determined to be internal injuries caused by blunt force trauma to the abdomen. The chronic abuse and the injuries that led to Rountree’s death were inflicted by her father, Richard, and his girlfriend, Cynthia.

DCFS caseworkers and supervisors, along with Rica’s father and the father’s girlfriend, violated Rountree’s constitution rights by failing to stop repeated instances of abuse reported by the girl’s mother and a school nurse.