Nationwide search for next Peoria Police chief begins

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A nationwide search is underway in Peoria for the city’s next chief of police.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich said the city is partnering with a recruiting firm to find a replacement after former Chief Loren Marion announced his retirement in January.

“The state of policing, in light of the George Floyd incident and all of the civil unrest that we had last year, is changing. It’s important that we’re working to find a police chief that can help us to build community trust in our police department and that’s something that we’re going to do,” said Urich.

Urich said a job listing is going out this week for the position.

The firm is talking to local leaders to weigh in on what they would like to see from a new chief. Next, Urich said they will gather community input and consider all sides and voices in the hiring process.

Urich said his goal is to hire a new police chief by mid-May, but the timeline could change based on the application and interview process.