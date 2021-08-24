Nebraska troopers arrest man for 11 LBS of Fentanyl

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WMBD) — Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrested a man for transporting a large amount of Fentanyl in Dawson County, Nebraska Monday Night.

According to State Patrol’s website, troopers observed a vehicle with defective lighting traveling eastbound on I-80 near Lexington at approximately 11 p.m. During the traffic stop, troopers observed marijuana in plain view in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle located a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl. According to a state patrol Facebook post, DEA info said that 11 LBs of fentanyl contains about 2.5 million lethal doses.

The driver, 27-year-old Alexis Murillo Godoy of Long Beach, California, was arrested for several charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

Godoy has been transported to the Dawson County Jail.