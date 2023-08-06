PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Did you know there are several ‘national days’ every day? Are you wondering what you should be celebrating today? Look no further!

There are nine national days today, Aug. 6. Here is a list of what people are celebrating today:

National Friendship Day

National Sisters Day

Psychic Day

National Root Beer Float Day

American Family Day

National Wiggle Your Toes Day

Cycle to Work Day

National Fresh Breath Day

Farmworker Appreciation Day

These national days may sometimes seem somewhat odd, but they can make your day more fun.

Today is a perfect day to join your friends, sisters, or local farmworkers for a root beer float, and make sure you tell them how much you appreciate them and enjoy each other’s company.