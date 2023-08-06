PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Did you know there are several ‘national days’ every day? Are you wondering what you should be celebrating today? Look no further!
There are nine national days today, Aug. 6. Here is a list of what people are celebrating today:
- National Friendship Day
- National Sisters Day
- Psychic Day
- National Root Beer Float Day
- American Family Day
- National Wiggle Your Toes Day
- Cycle to Work Day
- National Fresh Breath Day
- Farmworker Appreciation Day
These national days may sometimes seem somewhat odd, but they can make your day more fun.
Today is a perfect day to join your friends, sisters, or local farmworkers for a root beer float, and make sure you tell them how much you appreciate them and enjoy each other’s company.