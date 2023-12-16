PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — New Beginnings Worship Center in Peoria held its annual day of giving on Saturday morning.

There was a line out the door of people waiting for gifts. The church handed out toys, book bags, good boxes, and jackets to people on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Pastor Quinton Brown said the holiday season is the perfect time to give back to the community.

“There’s always a need all year long, but when Christmastime comes, there’s something special about giving a child a toy or something that is needed. Also, it’s a great time for people to open up their hearts, we’re a church and Jesus is the reason for the season, and we love showing the love of Christ in the things we do,” said Brown.

He said this is their 16th year hosting the Day of Giving.