BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education approved a new College of Engineering at Illinois State University (ISU).

ISU’s media relations director, Eric Jome, said for the last two years, they have been putting in a lot of work to develop the plan for the college.

Jome also said this will meet a market need in the State of Illinois and the national need to grow and diversify the STEM pipeline.

They are now seeking approval from the Board of Trustees for financing, renovations, and existing university programs.

“So that’s one of the things our new college of engineering is going to be doing is leveraging a lot of the expertise that we already have on campus. We’ll be able to pull together a solid structure from that,” said Jome.

University officials said they are projecting enrollment for the first class will be in the fall of 2025.