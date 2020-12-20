New ice skating rink in Pontiac free to public

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Right outside of the Livingston County Historic Courthouse is an 80 by 44 foot ice rink, waiting for Central Illinoisans to come and enjoy.

“Last year we went out and just got feedback from residents, and they wanted things for people to do here in town. One of the biggest things was things for families to do, for kids to do, and you could’t have picked a better thing to do for them than creating an ice rink for them,” said Pontiac director of parks and recreation Taylor Baxter.

He says the rink couldn’t have come at a better time.

“All the things you can’t really do right now, this is something kind of fun for people to actually be doing in our city and Central Illinois, so it’s really cool that it actually came to fruition and it’s finally here,” said Baxter.

Pontiac parks and recreation employee Megan Hart says despite having to limit the number of people skating at a time, community reaction has been great.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good responses, unfortunately due to COVID, there’s only 10 people allowed on the rink at a time, but hopefully next season we’ll be able to have it completely full,” said Hart.

Ice skating and skate rentals are free for the community to use, but you have to register before showing up.

“You have to go to our website (pontiac.org/parksandrec) and we have a whole entire ice skating section on there, and that’s where there’s a registration,” said Baxter.

The hope is that the rink will be open to the public until the weather starts to get warm again.

“If we can go into march, that’s the goal, we’re for sure going to be able to go through January and February, but as March comes along you might get some warm days in there. As long as we can stay below 50 degrees, we’re gonna have frozen ice, so we’ll go as long as we can,” said Baxter.