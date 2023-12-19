PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Rural schools in Illinois fought to have their voices heard.

State Senator David Koehler sponsored legislation that was responsible for creating the Rural Education Advisory Council.

By law, the council is required to have five superintendents, one principal, and one student.

Senator Koehler said rural schools are facing problems like transportation issues and teacher and principal burnout.

“A chance for them to have their forum, their way of processing these issues and trying to get some answers. Even though we have small schools and rural schools out here, they still have important issues they need to address,” said Koehler.

He said the Rural Education Advisory Council will have its first meeting in January.