PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — New legislation could bring more awareness to blood clotting and other disorders.

Peoria man Deveraux Hubbard II died from a blood clot in December 2013. His parents run the Deveraux Hubbard II Foundation in his honor. His father, Deveraux Hubbard, his father, said it’s rewarding being able to bring awareness to those who may not have known they were living with a blood clot.

“Most people die because they don’t know the signs and symptoms. We learned that there wasn’t really a foundation or advocacy organization where their only emphasis was on we just want to educate people on signs and symptoms, so once we heard that, we really felt challenged to take on that charge to say we can’t do much but if we could just educate people on basic signs and symptoms,” said Hubbard.

Monday morning, State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth introduced House Bill 4172. She was joined by leadership at the Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute in Peoria.

According to the CDC, more than 100,000 people are killed from blood clots each year.

Hubbard II suffered from a pulmonary embolism, his parents think their son would be proud of all the good that has come from his death.

“He would probably say this is definitely you and mom to take my death and make something positive of it and fill it with purpose, so he would probably laugh and say this is spot on with who you are and who you raised us to be,” said Hubbard.

The new act would require the State Department of Public Health to increase education and awareness. The bill was filed on October 13, which is World Thrombosis Day.