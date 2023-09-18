EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois mini golfing fans are in for a treat because there’s a new golfing spot coming to East Peoria called “The Putt Club”.

The club is being constructed right now just off of I-74 in front of the Bass Pro Shop.

It will feature indoor and outdoor putting courses along with a game area and restaurant. JR Runkel is an investor in the putt club and he said all ages will be able to enjoy the club all year long.

“There’s going to be a beautiful water feature. You’re just going to be blown away by how enjoyable the golf experience can be” said Runkel.

He continued, “You can have fun with your friends having competition and then also a top-rated restaurant and bar right here so your kids can come, the parents can be sitting around relaxing. It’s really going to be a great opportunity for a family to come out and enjoy themselves.”

He said they’re planning to open it to the public in 2024.