New sober house proposed for Peoria’s East Bluff area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents could soon see a new sober living facility, aiming to help those transitioning from rehab.

The city’s zoning and planning commission approved the proposal Thursday afternoon and recommended it go to the city council for final approval.

Michael Slaughter proposed the facility wanting to create a space where its tenants can live in the shared space and support each other’s sobriety.

Slaughter said the house is a three-story, five-bedroom building with two full kitchens and is located at 2419 N. Prospect Road.

“I think it’s the perfect spot for a sober living facility,” Slaughter said. “It’s right there next to an AA meeting house. It’s for low-level drug offenders and it’s based on 90 days transition.”

Slaughter originally proposed 14 people living in the house before reducing it to 12. Members of the zoning commission said they were concerned about 12 occupants living in the house at this time and recommend seven, with six tenants, and one staff. Slaughter said seven seems too small.

“In order to have a successful project, we have to have enough income and seven people with the bills probably won’t get it,” Slaughter said. “I want it to be successful and it’s not all about the money but we do need to be able to take care of everything that needs to be done.”

The commission said if the facility is successful with seven occupants, Slaughter will be able to come back and ask to increase the occupancy.

It’s scheduled to go before the city council Sept. 22.

