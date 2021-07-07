New sober living facility opens in Peoria’s East Bluff area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria has another resource for those in recovery.

The latest resource is in the form of His Workmanship’s Haven, a new sober living facility at 2419 N. Prospect Road. The home is the owners’, Michael and Lori Slaughter’s, helping hand to those who are in recovery and want to stay clean.

“I always wanted to own a Sober Living House and this is a good town for it,” Michael Slaughter said. “There’s not many places to go when a guy gets out of prison or rehab, and they want to start over and not go back to the same places they were infecting themselves at.”

Slaughter said the four-bedroom, three-story building is in a great spot for the purpose of serving those in recovery. He said it’s located along a bus route, for residents who don’t drive, and it’s next door to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting spot.

Loris Slaughter said they bought the building last year with the hope of helping and providing community to men who need it most.

“With the pandemic and so many people relapsed and so many people started drinking really bad from being alone,” Lori Slaughter said. “They’re not going to be alone here.”

The Slaughters said the building can house seven men, including a live-in manager. They said they’re now looking for six men to become residents.

They said once residents move in, they recommend they stay there for six months to a year. They also said they require residents to be at least 30 days clean before moving in, graduate from a rehab program, look for employment, and have the willingness to stay clean.

“We require three meetings a week and for you to have a sponsor,” Michael Slaughter said. “That’s the only way that you grow. This is a good place to practice being on your own but still have a support group.”

They said rent would be $125 a week, but they’ll hire residents for their handyman business if they have trouble finding work.

“We want to help people that’s been in the same boat that we’ve been in,” Lori Slaughter said. “A lot of people won’t hire felons or somebody that’s on probation, they won’t even rent to them until they’ve had some clean time, and so this is what we’re for.”

The Slaughters said they’ve both struggled with addiction and have now been clean for years. They said they ultimately want to offer help from a personal perspective.

“We understand their struggles,” Lori Slaughter said. “A lot of people that own these facilities weren’t in these same predicaments and same situations that we’ve been in, so we understand their struggles and been there.”

“If we can do it, you guys can do it,” Michael Slaughter said.