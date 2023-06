NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Friday, June 16, Pine Street between Beech Street and Teegan Street will be closed for new water installation.

Access to One Normal Plaza Park will be available off of Lincoln Street.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

The road closure is expected to reopen by the end of the day Tuesday, June 20, weather permitting.

Anyone with questions can contact Alan Alward, Town of Normal Water Project Engineer, at (309) 454-9572.