No funeral services for Galesburg man previously reported missing

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — No funeral services will be held for the Galesburg man found dead four days after he was first reported missing.

An obituary from the Watson-Thomas Funeral Home in Galesburg said cremation rites will be accorded for Bobby Zimmerman, 42, of Galesburg. The Knox County Coroner confirmed Zimmerman was found and pronounced dead Friday, July 17.

WMBD spoke with his wife, Stephanie, last week — two days after Bobby Zimmerman went missing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Zimmerman’s son Bryson to help with funeral expenses.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected