No funeral services for Galesburg man previously reported missing

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — No funeral services will be held for the Galesburg man found dead four days after he was first reported missing.
An obituary from the Watson-Thomas Funeral Home in Galesburg said cremation rites will be accorded for Bobby Zimmerman, 42, of Galesburg. The Knox County Coroner confirmed Zimmerman was found and pronounced dead Friday, July 17.
WMBD spoke with his wife, Stephanie, last week — two days after Bobby Zimmerman went missing.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Zimmerman’s son Bryson to help with funeral expenses.
Latest Headlines
- The Taste of McLean County Fair Food Fest will be held in August
- 47 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tri-county area
- Lawmakers divided on second coronavirus stimulus plan
- The new business coming to the Twin Cities
- Not everyone is on board with Unit 5’s Fall learning plan, superintendent says things may change