CHICAGO (WMBD)– The CDC is reporting 19 counties in the state at medium community level compared to last week’s 14 counties.

According to an Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) press release, no counties are listed at high community level.

“We are happy to report no counties are at a high COVID-19 community level this week. However, we do know that the virus is still circulating with the potential to cause serious illness, especially to those most at-risk. IDPH is continuing to monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in our communities closely as we work on an orderly transition to the end of the statewide disaster declaration and national public health emergency.” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra

The department is reporting 10,813 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the week ending Feb. 12 with 68 deaths.

Free or low-cost COVID-19 testing locations in the state can be found here.