Non-profit Street Family Club offers a helping hand to Peoria families, donates bicycles, clothing, food, and more to those in need

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders with a local non-profit, offered a helping hand to people in Peoria on Sunday. It was hosted by the non-profit ‘Street Family Club’ at the Gateway building in Downtown Peoria.

The group handed out 65 bicycles, food, clothing, and hygiene items for those in need. Staff from Crusen’s also grilled food, which was free to people at the event.

The items given away were donated by members of the community. Leaders with the group said they come from similar backgrounds and have needed help before too. Now, the group is finding a way to pay it forward.

“Even if it was just one person, if we can make, and change one person’s life and make it better, and make the world just a little bit brighter, it means I’m doing my job, and the rest of my crew is doing theirs,” said Elizabeth Wegner, a founder of the group.

She said they hope to do another event closer to winter, where the group would hand out winter clothing and other items to prepare people for the cold.