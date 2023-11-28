PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Giving Tuesday is a day best known for giving back to local charities and non-profit organizations.

Children’s Home Association of Illinois on Knoxville Road in Peoria is one of those non-profit organizations that could benefit from the holiday.

“Once a year you have the opportunity to give to a cause. It’s not going to a big fundraiser, it’s not necessarily asking for a lot of money, but every little bit helps on Giving Tuesday. It’s really an important fundraiser for us during the year,” said Children’s Home CEO Scurry Miller.

He went on to say that all the donations they get for Giving Tuesday will go towards their prevention services to help new mothers.

“Giving for Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help us buy diapers, buy strollers, for young mothers who don’t have the means, those are some of the basics. Fifty dollars will help buy diapers, fifty dollars will help buy formula and anything above that will help buy strollers and anything else a young mother might need,” said Miller.

But for those looking to give back, it may be hard to know for sure where your money is going.

Jessica Tharp with the Better Business Bureau said it’s best to do research and pick one charity that’s important to you.

“You do need to research that charity and make sure they’re registered properly and the other part of it is making sure they’re managing that donation well,” said Tharp.

A full list of Non-profit organizations can be found by clicking the link.