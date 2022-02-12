NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pet Central Helps! is an animal shelter in Normal.

Sunday, they’re hosting their annual “Puppy Bowl” featuring 13 puppies available for adoption.

The virtual event will take place on their Facebook live, with tickets costing $9.99. Community members can also donate $5 towards the team they think will win, each donation will count towards prize drawing at the end of the event.

The halftime show will also feature the shelter’s other adoptable animals. Leaders with the shelter say proceeds from Sunday’s event will benefit all of their animals and operations.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for fundraising because of covid, so this is something that we figured we can do virtually, to help our animals,” said shelter Executive Director Lisa Kitchens.

Tickets can be purchased on the event’s Facebook page, those wishing to donate towards the team they think will win, can find a link on the shelter’s website.