NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Normal Town Council approved a $500,000 grant application aimed at preventing violence.

The grant comes from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and town staff said it will improve crime prevention at the police department through technology, protective equipment and officer training.

Some potential needs it could address include drone technology, violence prevention education programs and armor plates. Chief Steve Petrilli said enhanced technology and training can help expedite the investigation process in a variety.

“It allows us to manage a scene more affectively, and when we can manage scenes affectively it allows us to deploy resources, equipment and officers where we need them the most and a lot of this technology allows us to do that more efficiently,” Petrilli said.

Any purchases made with the grant would have to come back to council for approval.