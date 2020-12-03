Normal couple pitches bathroom device on Shark Tank

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hoping to float instead of get flushed, Normal residents Adam and katie Stephey will appear on Shark Tank tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. with their product, the Toilet Timer.

The Toilet Timer is a sand timer for “poo-crastinators”, sending a clear message to “poop or get off the pot.”

What started off as a fun side project for Adam as he taught himself 3D printing has now landed him and his wife Katie in front of the sharks.

“It’s been impossible to project sales and keep up with the demand during our biggest seasons – Christmas and Father’s Day,” said Adam. “We went to The Sharks to ask for an investment and partnership as we grow (our company).”

The product can be purchased on Amazon or on the company, Katamco’s, website.